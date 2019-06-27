MNM renews focus on gram sabha events

After a creditable performance in the urban areas in the Lok Sabha polls for a new party, the Makkal Needhi Maiam has now renewed its focus on villages.

MNM founder Kamal Haasan began his political innings by flagging the importance of gram sabhas in a democracy and urging his supporters to take part in these meetings in large numbers.

With a gram sabha meeting scheduled on June 28, the party’s vice-president, Dr. Mahendran, has asked the cadre to actively take part and raise the issues faced by villagers.

As a first step, they have been told to make efforts to understand the water scarcity-related issues in their local areas and present solutions to the problem at various levels.

The partymen have been asked to present arguments against “anti-people projects” like the reopening of the Sterlite copper plant, hydrocarbon exploration in the Cauvery delta and the Salem-Chennai expressway.