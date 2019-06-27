Tamil Nadu

MNM renews focus on gram sabha events

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan during a gram sabha meeting. File photo

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan during a gram sabha meeting. File photo  

more-in

After a creditable performance in the urban areas in the Lok Sabha polls for a new party, the Makkal Needhi Maiam has now renewed its focus on villages.

MNM founder Kamal Haasan began his political innings by flagging the importance of gram sabhas in a democracy and urging his supporters to take part in these meetings in large numbers.

With a gram sabha meeting scheduled on June 28, the party’s vice-president, Dr. Mahendran, has asked the cadre to actively take part and raise the issues faced by villagers.

As a first step, they have been told to make efforts to understand the water scarcity-related issues in their local areas and present solutions to the problem at various levels.

The partymen have been asked to present arguments against “anti-people projects” like the reopening of the Sterlite copper plant, hydrocarbon exploration in the Cauvery delta and the Salem-Chennai expressway.

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 27, 2019 8:47:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/mnm-renews-focus-on-gram-sabha-events/article28162531.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story