MNM questions eviction drive

Udhav Naig U 10233 May 09, 2022 19:47 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam vice-president R. Thangavelu on Monday asked the DMK government whether evicting Chennai’s working classes from their place of dwelling constituted their idea of social justice.

In a statement, he asked why the State government was bent on evicting the working classes who have paid taxes for 60 years when big corporates and influential people were encroaching on government land.

Even if it was true that they were encroaching on waterbodies, should not they be resettled in another area before demolishing their homes, he asked and urged the government to ensure the livelihood of the poor was not affected after eviction.