MNM questions eviction drive
Makkal Needhi Maiam vice-president R. Thangavelu on Monday asked the DMK government whether evicting Chennai’s working classes from their place of dwelling constituted their idea of social justice.
In a statement, he asked why the State government was bent on evicting the working classes who have paid taxes for 60 years when big corporates and influential people were encroaching on government land.
Even if it was true that they were encroaching on waterbodies, should not they be resettled in another area before demolishing their homes, he asked and urged the government to ensure the livelihood of the poor was not affected after eviction.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.