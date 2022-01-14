MNM president releases initial list for urban civic polls

CHENNAI

14 January 2022 00:23 IST

47-candidate list out for Coimbatore

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Thursday released the party’s initial list for the upcoming urban local body elections. The list comprises 47 candidates for Coimbatore.

Plea to cadre

In his message to party cadre, he said the urban local bodies were plagued with issues like corruption and bribery, and people were longing for honest representatives. There were unresolved issues in every nook and corner of the State, he said.

“Our duty is to resolve these problems, and the candidates should work towards victory in the elections by communicating the party’s policy and plans to the public,” Mr. Haasan said.

Advertising

Advertising