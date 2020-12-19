MNM moves HC for ‘Battery Torch’ symbol

Asks court to restrain MGR Makkal Katchi from using it

The Makkal Needih Maiam has filed a petition in the High Court to restrain MGR Makkal Katchi from using the ‘Battery Torch’ symbol and direct the Election Commission to allot the symbol to itself.

In a statement, MNM said it had stated in its prayer that it is entitled to the 'Battery Torch' symbol under law.

“MNM has, in its prayer, stated that it is entitled to the ‘Battery Torch’ symbol for the election to the T.N. legislative assembly as per the provisions of the election symbols (reservation and allotment) order, 1968,” the statement said.

The party founder Kamal Haasan had earlier said the party had worked hard to popularise the symbol after it was allotted to the party just 18 days before Lok Sabha elections.