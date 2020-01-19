MNM members to take part in State-wide Gram Sabhas on Jan. 26

After giving the rural local body polls a miss, senior leaders, office-bearers and supporters of the Makkal Needhi Maiam will take part in Gram Sabha meetings in around 650 villages across 50 Assembly constituencies in the State on January 26.

Party sources said MNM founder Kamal Haasan was likely to participate in the meetings either in person or via video-conference, despite his busy shooting schedule for Indian 2, directed by Shankar.

Senior leader and former IPS officer A.G. Maurya said the idea behind participating in Gram Sabhas was to strengthen the party in rural areas and establish a presence in every village. “We have instructed our party cadre to interact with villagers and raise local issues in the Gram Sabhas. We are currently in the process of appointing office-bearers at the lower level [which will be done] by February,” he said.

Party sources said a State-wide celebration was likely on February 21 as the MNM enters its third year.

Mr. Haasan will juggle party work with film commitments this year. In 2020, he is likely to sign off as an actor with Thalaivan Irukkindran, which he will direct. The film is rumoured to be a sequel to Thevar Magan.