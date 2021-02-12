MNM may go it alone in Assembly poll

CHENNAI

12 February 2021

Kamal Haasan takes a strong stand against the AIADMK and the DMK, calling them ‘corrupt’

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Thursday strongly attacked the AIADMK and the DMK at the party’s first general convention. Some office-bearers interpreted this as a hint that he will go it alone in the coming Assembly election.

Sources in the party said the actor-politician, at a closed-door meeting in Chennai, hinted that he was leaning towards the party contesting alone. Perhaps, he may take along some smaller parties. “He severely attacked the DMK and the AIADMK, calling them corrupt. I think he has decided to go it alone,” said a party leader.

The party adopted a resolution vesting Mr. Haasan with powers to decide on forming an electoral alliance.

Sources said he was also critical of the grand reception and media focus given to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala, who returned to Chennai after serving her prison term in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case.

The party took a strong stand against the alleged imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit by the BJP government at the Centre. It sought protection for forests and wild animals and appealed to students to join the party.

The MNM reiterated its commitment to justice for victims of the Pollachi sexual abuse case and urged the Election Commission to ensure that elections were fair and free from cash-for-votes malpractice. The party supported the release of seven life convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Former MLA present

Pazha Karuppiah, former AIADMK MLA and DMK member, attended the general convention. Sources said there was no announcement about his joining the party.

The MNM is likely to organise a public event to celebrate its fourth founding day on February 21 in Chennai.