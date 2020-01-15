MNM launches youth outreach campaign

The Makkal Needhi Maiam has embarked on a campaign to reach out to the youth regarding the political state of affairs in Tamil Nadu.

Lyricist Snehan, Makkal Needhi Maiam’s youth wing secretary, claimed that the campaign, called Arasiyal Pazhagu, which was launched on World Youth Day on Sunday, will reach out to youngsters across every district of the State over the next 52 weeks.

As part of the initiative, the party has raised several questions on political issues on its Twitter handle. Mr. Snehan said the idea was to remind the Tamil youth about pressing issues and the politics surrounding them.

“We wanted to create awareness about politics among the youth. We also want to learn from them. The idea is to speak about the history of the existing problems and what has happened previously that has led to this – why are women unsafe, why do we have the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. There is a need to go beyond the shrill politics that is being practised today,” he said.

He and party leaders would tour the districts and speak to the youth about the problems faced by them.

“We will get scholars and historians to talk about many of the issues. I am hoping that we can have a major event with party president Kamal Haasan at the end of the campaign,” Mr. Snehan said.