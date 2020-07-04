MNM launches website for ‘Naame Theervu’ initiative

CHENNAI

The website will co-ordinate volunteer efforts to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis

Tamil film music composer and actor G.V. Prakash Kumar, unveiled Naametheervu.org, a website for the initiative started by Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, to co-ordinate volunteer efforts to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis and resulting lockdown.

In a statement, Makkal Needhi Maiam vice-president Dr. R. Mahendran said that the website will contain information about how many volunteers have registered and how many requests for help have been attended to by the volunteers.

“The number of people affected due to the lockdown is more than number of people affected due to COVID-19. The website will enable those who want to help others in need,” he said.

Dr. Mahendran said that around 5,700 volunteers have registered with ‘Naame Theervu’ and around 54,000 calls for help has been taken care of by the volunteers.

“Those seeking help via the website will be sorted according to their pin code. The volunteers can then reach out to those in need around where they live in person, or via others in the vicinity,” he said.