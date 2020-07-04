MNM launches website for ‘Naame Theervu’ initiative

Tamil film music composer and actor G.V. Prakash Kumar, unveiled Naametheervu.org, a website for the initiative started by Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan, to co-ordinate volunteer efforts to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis and resulting lockdown.
In a statement, Makkal Needhi Maiam vice-president Dr. R. Mahendran said that the website will contain information about how many volunteers have registered and how many requests for help have been attended to by the volunteers.
“The number of people affected due to the lockdown is more than number of people affected due to COVID-19. The website will enable those who want to help others in need,” he said.
Dr. Mahendran said that around 5,700 volunteers have registered with ‘Naame Theervu’ and around 54,000 calls for help has been taken care of by the volunteers.
“Those seeking help via the website will be sorted according to their pin code. The volunteers can then reach out to those in need around where they live in person, or via others in the vicinity,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath