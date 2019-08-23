Tamil Nadu

MNM holds meet on party revamp

more-in

Office-bearers of Makkal Needhi Mandram (MNM), led by vice-president Mahendran, met with party members on Thursday evening to discuss the new party structure.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Dr. Mahendran said they had been meeting with party members across the State and through the last one week.

“The meeting today was for office-bearers and members from Chennai and Tiruvarur. We have spoken to them about our plans to kickstart a 500-day campaign from November ahead of the Assembly elections in 2021,” he said. Dr. Mahendran said the party was focused on the upcoming elections and were preparing for the campaign.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2019 12:41:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/mnm-holds-meet-on-party-revamp/article29226000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY