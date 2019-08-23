MNM holds meet on party revamp

Office-bearers of Makkal Needhi Mandram (MNM), led by vice-president Mahendran, met with party members on Thursday evening to discuss the new party structure.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Dr. Mahendran said they had been meeting with party members across the State and through the last one week.

“The meeting today was for office-bearers and members from Chennai and Tiruvarur. We have spoken to them about our plans to kickstart a 500-day campaign from November ahead of the Assembly elections in 2021,” he said. Dr. Mahendran said the party was focused on the upcoming elections and were preparing for the campaign.