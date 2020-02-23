MNM flays pvt. milk producers over price hike

Kamal Haasan.

Kamal Haasan urges party cadre to work for party’s victory in the Assembly election in 2021

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan has criticised private milk companies for hiking the price of milk.

In a statement, he said private companies had increased the price of milk to nearly ₹28 per litre between 2014 and 2019. “It is shocking that they have again increased the price by ₹2 a litre. This should not just be condemned but also stopped,” he said.

While the private milk companies used to say that they were forced to increase the prices because of cost of procurement, they have now added a new reason that there was a shortage of milk.

He did not participate in the third founding day event of the party due to the accident on the sets of Indian 2. In a letter to party cadre, he said the results of the 2019 Lok Sabha election had surprised those who were sceptical about the party. “We are stepping into the third year [since the founding of the party] with the same spirit as the one we had two years ago,” he said. “I thank those who were with me and guarded the Narpani Iyakkam for the last 38 years. To those who ask what we have done, [I say] we have done some good. But there is still a lot to do,” he said.

Mr. Haasan urged MNM cadre to work for party’s victory in the Assembly election in 2021.