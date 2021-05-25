MNM district secretaries may get more powers

Kamal Haasan likely to reorganise the party

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan is likely to reorganise the party in the mould of Dravidian parties where the district secretaries will have more say and be empowered within the organisation.

A party source close to Mr. Haasan said the previous party structure of having so many front groups within the organisation headed by district secretaries are likely to be done away with.

“Although nothing has been finalised, it is likely that the party is unlikely to have so many general secretaries in the ‘mutated version’ promised by our leader. The organisation’s state and district secretaries will be empowered,” the source said.

In a video message on Monday, Mr. Haasan said he would remain in active politics as long as he was alive, putting an end to speculation about his future course of action. Despite departure of a number of second-in-line office-bearers accusing Mr. Haasan of being authoritarian and being non-transparent in running the party, the party sources said that the president and the party cadres continue to be upbeat. The party spokespersons believe that departures had not affected the party’s organisational backbone, which is intact since the district secretaries have not left along with them.

Though the party leadership and the cadres are disappointed with the results where its vote share fell to under 3% in the State Assembly elections, many within the party feel that empowering those working on the ground since the party’s inception and the fan club members who have been with Mr. Haasan for the last 40 years will rejuvenate the party.

Another round of announcements about the new appointments in the party is expected in the coming weeks, sources said.