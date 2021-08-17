MNM demands Velumani’s arrest in corruption case

‘It must be ensured that he doesn’t destroy documents’

The Makkal Needhi Maiam on Monday demanded the immediate arrest of former Local Administration Minister and AIADMK leader, S.P. Velumani, on corruption charges.

The DVAC conducted searches at various premises linked to Mr. Velumani based on the evidence exposed by Arappor Iyakkam, but no action had so far been taken, said MNM’s State secretary Senthil Arumugam.

“As per the FIR filed by the DVAC and the evidence that has been exposed, the corruption committed by Mr. Velumani appears to be out of the ordinary. From the same IP address, certain companies were awarded the tenders and companies owned by those close to him experienced ‘monstrous’ growth,” he said.

Mr. Arumugam said considering the importance of the case and the enormous influence wielded by the AIADMK leader, he must be arrested immediately to ensure that he doesn’t destroy the documents and witnesses related to the case.