MNM demands dismissal of Manipur govt.

July 25, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

MNM leader Kamal Haasan

The Makkal Needhi Maiam on Tuesday again urged the Central government to take steps to dismiss the Manipur government over violent clashes between ethnic groups.

A video released by the party alleged that the Central government had been silent for over 80 days. “Violence can only stop when all sides come together to have a dialogue,” it said.

MNM general secretary A. Arunachalam recently visited Manipur to see relief camps set up to tend to victims of violence belonging to Meiti and Kuki communities.

On July 20, party founder Kamal Haasan had tweeted, “Breakdown of constitutional machinery in Manipur. Clear case for President’s rule.”

