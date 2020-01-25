MNM criticizes State for holding public exams for classes V and VIII

Makkal Needhi Maiam vice president Dr. Mahendran has criticised State government’s new policy of conducting public examinations for Class V and VIII, stating it will be detrimental to a child’s growth. This will only increase mental agony for rural students, the statement has said.
He also said that parents have been forced to stand in the queue in Tahsildar’s offices to get community certificates, when they should be thinking about enhancing the life of their child studying in Class V.
“Instead of improving our education system to international standards and working towards making school education lively and enjoyable for the children, our government is placing obstacles before the children,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.