MNM criticizes State for holding public exams for classes V and VIII

The party’s vice president, in a statement, said these exams would increase mental agony in students

Makkal Needhi Maiam vice president Dr. Mahendran has criticised State government’s new policy of conducting public examinations for Class V and VIII, stating it will be detrimental to a child’s growth. This will only increase mental agony for rural students, the statement has said.

He also said that parents have been forced to stand in the queue in Tahsildar’s offices to get community certificates, when they should be thinking about enhancing the life of their child studying in Class V.

“Instead of improving our education system to international standards and working towards making school education lively and enjoyable for the children, our government is placing obstacles before the children,” he said.

Jan 25, 2020

