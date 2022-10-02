MNM criticises State govt. for awarding ration supply contracts to penalised companies

The Hindu Bureau
October 02, 2022 00:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Saturday criticised the State government’s decision to award contracts to provide ration supplies to the same companies fined for supplying substandard products during Pongal festival earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party, in a statement, said six companies were penalised for providing low quality supplies and were fined a total of ₹3.75 crore by the State government. “Three companies in particular were fined ₹2.5 crore. These same companies have been awarded contracts to supply four crore litres of Palm oil and pulses weighing one lakh ton, it pointed out strongly opposing the decision.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Chief Minister should be vigilant and stop corruption in supply of ration through government ration shops, the party said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app