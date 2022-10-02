MNM criticises State govt. for awarding ration supply contracts to penalised companies

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Saturday criticised the State government’s decision to award contracts to provide ration supplies to the same companies fined for supplying substandard products during Pongal festival earlier this year.

The party, in a statement, said six companies were penalised for providing low quality supplies and were fined a total of ₹3.75 crore by the State government. “Three companies in particular were fined ₹2.5 crore. These same companies have been awarded contracts to supply four crore litres of Palm oil and pulses weighing one lakh ton, it pointed out strongly opposing the decision.

The Chief Minister should be vigilant and stop corruption in supply of ration through government ration shops, the party said.