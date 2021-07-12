MNM changes strategy, organises Statewide protests

Party has thus far preferred to take the legal recourse to addressing issues

Three years after its inception in 2018, actor Kamal Haasan’s party, the Makkal Needhi Maiam, on Sunday organised its first State-wide protest against the Centre’s decision to hike fuel prices.

Thus far, the party has stayed away from protests, preferring instead to take legal recourse on issues like the State government’s decision to keep Tasmac shops open during the COVID-19 lockdown last year.

Many in the MNM felt the protests provided a chance to reinvigorate the party, which was on shaky ground after the drubbing in the Assembly election, which led to a number of office-bearers leaving the party.

MNM vice-president A.G. Mourya said the party had found a “new way” forward as it organised protests in over 45 places, including all district headquarters.

“This will be the new way for the party. Previously, it was not led in this direction by those who left the party. They weren’t oriented towards protests. So, there was a policy decision not to protest. Now, we don’t have those inhibitions. We will fight for the people’s rights, and we will be on the streets,” said the former IPS officer.

He claimed Mr. Haasan was willing to participate in the agitation, but chose not to as it would be difficult to follow COVID-19 protocols.

MNM leaders felt the protests showed that the party cadre were still with the organisation.

An office-bearer who took part in the protests in Chennai and Chengalpattu said, “We could see how many cadre were still with us. Though the party leadership used to feel that protests weren’t meaningful except for the purposes of publicity for the party, it now seems to have realised that this is one way to keep the party and the cadre active in the run-up to the local body elections.”