MNM candidate tests positive for COVID-19

He say he will campaign through digital media

Makkal Needhi Maiam vice-president and the party’s candidate for Anna Nagar Assembly constituency, V. Ponraj, said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post, Mr. Ponraj said he was not in a position to meet the people and campaign in person.

“The MNM cadres and supporters will come to your homes and seek your votes. I am saddened that I am unable to come and meet you all. I assure that I will meet you soon after I become better,” he said.

Mr. Ponraj said he would campaign through digital and traditional media until then.

“I will meet people through television, social media and YouTube,” he said.

Makkal Needhi Maiam’s candidate for Velachery and former IAS officer Dr. Santhosh Babu has already started a digital campaign after testing positive for COVID-19 recently.