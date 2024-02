February 14, 2024 12:04 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

The Election Commission of India has allotted ‘Battery Torch’ symbol to Makkal Needhi Maiam, founded by actor Kamal Haasan, for the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections. The party contested in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the 2021 State Assembly elections in ‘Battery Torch’ symbol. However, the party has failed to win in any assembly or parliamentary constituency that it has contested in so far.

