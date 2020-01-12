MMK, VCK urge caution in Wilson murder probe

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi founder M.H. Jawahirullah and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi founder Thol. Thirumavalavan have urged caution against “smearing the entire Muslim community” in the recent murder of Special SI Wilson in Kanniyakumari by alleged Islamic fundamentalists.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Jawahirullah said: “It is a barbaric act. It is unfortunate that this happened when every section of society has come together to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment)Act and the National Register of Citizens. This incident should not be used to paint a broad picture of Muslim society. The protests against CAA and NRC have been peaceful. Everyone should exercise caution in this regard.”

In a statement, Mr. Thirumavalavan said the incident raised concerns over whether terrorism had been spreading in Tamil Nadu like a few north Indian States.

However, he said the investigation should not come to a final conclusion based on CCTV footage.

“The images recorded on CCTV should not be the only basis to come to a conclusion about who committed the crime, . The real culprits should be nabbed failing in which there is a danger that Tamil Nadu could become a den of terrorism like we have seen in some States in north India,” he said.