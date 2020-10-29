Tamil NaduCHENNAI 29 October 2020 12:17 IST
Comments
MMK postpones protest near Raj Bhavan due to rains
Updated: 29 October 2020 12:17 IST
The protest would be held on November 2 at 4 pm
Manithaneya Makkal Katchi has postponed its protest planned on Thursday near Raj Bhavan, for condemning Tamil Nadu Governor Bunwarilal Purohit’s delay in giving assent to the legislation for providing 7.5% horizontal reservation to the NEET-qualified State government school students in medical education.
The protest also planned to condemn the BJP government at the Centre over the issue of 50% reservation for OBC students in medical and dental seats contributed to the All India Quota (AIQ).
In a statement, the party said the protest would now be held on November 2 at 4 pm near Raj Bhavan.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...