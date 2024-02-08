MMK passes resolution to be a part of DMK alliance

February 08, 2024 12:07 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Chennai

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi passed a resolution to contest in the DMK alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the party’s general body meeting held in Chennai on Wednesday. The party also said it was registering its regret and sadness at the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers in the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya. It saw their participation in the ceremony as an affront to the secularism enshrined in the Indian Constitution

The party passed a total of 33 resolutions calling for more representation to Muslims in State Assemblies across India and in the Parliament, repeal of National Education Policy 2020, reservation of jobs in Central government offices in Tamil Nadu for Tamils, implementation of the Sachar committee recommendations, dismantling of the National Investigation Agency, repeal of UAPA, and grant of Backward Class Muslim certificates to those who convert to Islam from Backward and Scheduled Castes.

The party also demanded a white paper on reservations for Muslims, reinstatement of pre-matric scholarships for Muslims, implementation of recommendations of Justice Ranganathan Mishra Commission, removal of first past the post system and introduction of proportional representation , reintroduction of ballot papers in elections and so on.

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi also demanded socio-economic caste census to be conducted. It sought the enactment of the Prevention Communal and Targeted Violence (Access to Justice and Reparations) Bill, 2011), release of student leaders who protested against Citizenship Amendment Act, repeal of CAA, and protect places of worship. It called for the intervention of Supreme Court to protect Gyanvapi and Mathura Idgah mosque.