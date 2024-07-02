GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MMK demands implementation of prohibition of liquor

Published - July 02, 2024 11:05 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president M.H. Jawahirullah on Tuesday led protests demanding liquor prohibition and ban on all types of drugs in Tamil Nadu. The protest took place in front of Chennai Collectorate, following the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that has killed 65 people.

Speaking at the protest, Prof. Jawahirullah recalled that Mahatma Gandhi had protested against liquor shops and had said that if he became the dictator of the country for one hour, he would shut down all liquor shops.

“The number of alcohol rehabilitation centres should be increased as much as the number of wine shops that are presently open,” he said. “What would happen to State’s revenues if TASMAC liquor shops are banned? This is the question that many ask. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar implemented liquor prohibition as soon as he came to power. Even Gujarat, Mizoram and Nagaland,” he pointed out.

Prof. Jawahirullah said that if Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s dream of turning the State into a $1 trillion economy must fructify, there is a need to safeguard the next generation.

“The next generation is addicted to alcohol. Even in movies, characters do not ask each other if they want to drink tea instead they ask if they want to drink beer. I request CM Stalin as he has brought in many schemes, such as free bus travel for women and monthly financial assistance to women. But, if you [Mr. Stalin] want to keep winning, then implementing prohibition is necessary. The revenue loss due to prohibition can be compensated for by implementing strategies given by the expert economic advisory council you have set up,” he said.

Prof. Jawahirullah said history must state that CM Stalin eradicated alcohol in Tamil Nadu.

