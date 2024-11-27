 />

MMC to establish a centre of excellence in autism shortly

Published - November 27, 2024 12:46 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A daylong workshop on autism was held on Tuesday at Madras Medical College. The workshop, “Autism- Screening to success: Gratification through commitment” was organised as a precursor to the establishment of Centre of Excellence for Autism by the government at the Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine in K.K. Nagar in the first week of December, according to the college authorities. 

Over 125 participants including professors, postgraduates from paediatric and psychiatry, undergraduate students of medicine, audiology and speech pathology, occupational therapy, clinical psychology besides parents and children participated.

The workshop focused on sensitising and raising awareness among medical and allied health professionals about early identification and management of children with autism. Specialists from different disciplines demonstrated various techniques to improve the social and communication issues in autistic children. 

Health secretary Supriya Sahu, and secretary for Welfare of Differently Abled Persons Sigy Thomas Vaidhyan, and dean of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital that is affiliated to MMC E.Theranirajan, participated. 

