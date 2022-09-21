MMA wins AIMA award for best management association in India

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 21, 2022 19:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Madras Management Association (MMA) has been adjudged the best management association for its performance in propagating the management movement in 2021-22.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Every year, the All-India Management Association (AIMA) awards local management associations (LMA) for their work. With this year’s award, MMA has become the only LMA to have won this award for the 13 th time in a row. The award was presented to MMA during the AIMA’s 49 th National Management Convention by Amitabh Kant, India’s Sherpa at the G20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
award and prize

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app