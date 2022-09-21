MMA wins AIMA award for best management association in India

The Hindu Bureau September 21, 2022 19:37 IST

The Madras Management Association (MMA) has been adjudged the best management association for its performance in propagating the management movement in 2021-22.

Every year, the All-India Management Association (AIMA) awards local management associations (LMA) for their work. With this year’s award, MMA has become the only LMA to have won this award for the 13 th time in a row. The award was presented to MMA during the AIMA’s 49 th National Management Convention by Amitabh Kant, India’s Sherpa at the G20.