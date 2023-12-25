ADVERTISEMENT

M.M. Rajendran’s funeral will be held with police honours: Stalin

December 25, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

Mr. Rajendran died on Saturday at the age of 88, and his funeral will be held on December 26

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Ma. Subramanian paying respects to M.M. Rajendran in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday announced that the Former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and Former Odisha Governor M.M. Rajendran’s funeral will be held with police honours in recognition of his immense contributions.

Mr. Rajendran died on Saturday at the age of 88, and his funeral will be held on December 26. In a statement, Mr. Stalin recalled that Mr. Rajendran worked under former Chief Ministers such as Kamaraj and M. Karunanidhi. Extending his condolences, he also said Mr. Rajendran made a mark for himself in the Indian Administrative Services. On behalf of the State government, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian paid respects to the mortal remains of the former Chief Secretary, the Chief Minister said.

