CHENNAI

22 August 2021 12:33 IST

The DMK on Sunday announced M.M. Abdullah as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha seat.

Since the vacancy was caused by the death of AIADMK member A. Mohammedjan, the DMK has fielded a candidate from the Muslim community.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Abdullah was part of the party’s student wing and is now working as joint-secretary of the DMK’s NRI wing.