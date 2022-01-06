MLAs to meet on Saturday to discuss NEET

CHENNAI

06 January 2022 19:00 IST

The fight against NEET is the next phase of the struggle for social justice: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Thursday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s refusal to meet the MPs of all political parties from Tamil Nadu to discuss the NEET Bill was against democracy.

“The government’s efforts are aimed at fulfilling the aspirations of eight crore people of Tamil Nadu and helping students realise their dream. As Mr. Shah has not given an appointment to the Tamil Nadu delegation, the request has been submitted at his office,” Mr. Stalin said in a suo motu statement in the Assembly.

Mr. Stalin said Tamil Nadu was a model for other States in upholding social justice, and the history of Tamil Nadu and the Dravidian movement would underscore the fact that success was the result of prolonged struggles of people. “The State achieved the development only through these struggles. The fight against NEET is the next phase of the struggle for social justice, and we will not go back even an inch from our commitment.”

Alleging that the Centre had snatched the rights of the State governments that had launched medical colleges, Mr. Stalin said NEET had rendered 12 years of school education useless and the school system irrelevant. “Moreover, NEET is in favour of students who have the opportunity to get special coaching. It has not only shattered the students’ dreams but also violated the federal principles...”

Mr. Stalin said the Assembly adopted a Bill to exempt the State from NEET on September 19 and sent it to the Governor. But it had not been forwarded to the President. “When I met the Governor, I took up the issue with him.”

The Chief Minister said the MLAs should take part at the meeting scheduled for January 8 since they had supported the Bill in the Assembly. “The fight for social justice will be based on the decision to be taken at the meeting.”