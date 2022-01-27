MLA’s remark triggers debate over AIADMK’s role as Opposition party

CHENNAI

27 January 2022

Udhayakumar defends the party citing pandemic

The BJP’s floor leader in the Assembly,NainarNagenthiran,may have used a“harsh language”against theAIADMKfornot playing an effective role as the principal Opposition party but there is a perception among sections of functionaries of the latter that theirorganisationis not doing enough to counter the ruling party.

[On Wednesday, the president of the State unit of the BJP, K. Annamalai, told the media that he conveyed regrets to the AIADMKco-ordinator,EdappadiKPalaniswami, over theremarksof hiscolleague. He commended the Oppositionparty forits functioning].

Many office-bearers feel that theAIADMK has notcapitalisedon thecontroversy over the distribution of Pongal gift hampers through the public distribution system.Similar was the case with the issue of functioning of retail liquor outletsdespite a strong campaign by theDMK while in the Opposition. Their general point is that the party has not been holding very many demonstrations or agitations that it should be doing.

R. B. Udhayakumar,secretary of the AmmaPeravaiand former Revenue Minister, however denies the party’s performance was below par.“Let us not forget that the COVID-19 restrictions are in force.No political party canhold agitationsfreelyon issues of public importance, just as it would have done under normal circumstances.We are a responsible party and we do not want to put at risk the lives of our volunteers,”hesaid and added that the party did conduct demonstrationsin recent months.

Besides, Mr. Palaniswami and party coordinator O. Panneerselvam have been, through their statements,bringing to the fore numerous issues including the Pongal gift hampers’ distribution and the liquor shops’ working. On the issue of gift hampers, the party has moved the High Court, seeking a probe by the CBI.

The former Minister feels sections of the media are“not giving prominence”to the statements of Mr. Panneerselvam and Mr. Palaniswamiin the manner they did to Chief MinisterM.K. Stalin, when he was in the Opposition.