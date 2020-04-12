MLA’s remark goes viral

A comment by DMK MLA, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, at his party cadre about not wearing masks has gone viral on social media.
However, the former Minister sought to play it down saying that it was not aimed at any community, but only at those not wearing masks. He said some people were playing up his casual remark to party workers. “I told them that they were risking not only their health, but that of their family members too. It was not aimed at any particular community,” Mr. Ramachandran reiterated.
The audio clip of his clarification on the issue through a mobile phone conservation also went viral.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.