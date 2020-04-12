Tamil Nadu

MLA’s remark goes viral

A comment by DMK MLA, K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran, at his party cadre about not wearing masks has gone viral on social media.

However, the former Minister sought to play it down saying that it was not aimed at any community, but only at those not wearing masks. He said some people were playing up his casual remark to party workers. “I told them that they were risking not only their health, but that of their family members too. It was not aimed at any particular community,” Mr. Ramachandran reiterated.

The audio clip of his clarification on the issue through a mobile phone conservation also went viral.

