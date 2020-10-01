MLA wants vacancies filled

Vayyapuri Manikantan

PUDUCHERRY

01 October 2020 02:21 IST

People living in constant fear, Vayyapuri Manikantan tells DGP

Muthialpet legislator Vayyapuri Manikantan on Wednesday requested Director-General of Police Balaji Srivastava to fill the vacancies in the police station in the area on a priority basis.

In a letter to the DGP, the MLA said 32 posts, including that of a woman sub-inspector, were lying vacant in the police station. Due to lack of manpower, the police station was not able to perform its tasks, he said. People of his constituency were living in constant fear after a spate in crimes, he said, urging the DGP to fill the vacancies immediately.

