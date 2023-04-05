MLA expresses concern over poor conviction rate, delay in POCSO cases

April 05, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader M.H. Jawahirullah on Wednesday raised concerns in the Assembly over the alleged delays in the disposal of, and poor conviction rates in, the cases filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

He said some reports indicated that the conviction rate was as low as 14%. The legislator asked if the government would come forward to set up more special courts to ensure speedy trial of cases filed in relation to sexual offences.

He stressed the need for ensuring adequate training to investigation officers and other personnel involved in such cases to avoid delays and to improve conviction rates. He said the trial in POCSO Act cases should be completed within six months as per the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court.

Minister for Law S. Regupathy said that 16 districts had special courts to deal with POCSO Act cases, in accordance with the norms that every district, reporting more than 100 cases under the act, should have a special court. The reply submitted by the Minister in the Assembly said the government had issued orders for setting up four more courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the conviction rate was not poor as Mr. Jawahirullah highlighted. Adequate training was provided to officials concerned and there was no delay in these cases due to advocates engaged by the government.

ADVERTISEMENT