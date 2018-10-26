MLA disqualification case: Stunned silence after court order

The imposing Esakki Highview Resorts on the Five Falls Road in Courtallam, which was abuzz with activity over the last three days, plunged into eerie silence on Thursday morning as the disqualification of 18 MLAs close to Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam Deputy General Secretary and MLA T.T.V. Dhinakaran was confirmed by Justice Sathyanarayana.

Even masons, who were busy doing flooring work, stopped their activity, sensing the sullen mood of the resort’s ‘special guests’.

Shell-shocked

Initially, most of the disqualified MLAs who were glued to the television set kept a common place of the resort, were shell-shocked and did not know how to react. Their predicament is understandable, as many of them firmly believed that the judgment would put an end to their 18-month-long ordeal.

But that was not to be. In fact, Vilaathikulam MLA K. Uma Maheshwari, who came to the resort only on Thursday morning, left the spot immediately without speaking to the reporters waiting at the main entrance.

Poonamallee MLA Elumalai, who was standing along with his supporters on the lawns, too could not believe the news. Slowly recovering from the shock, he could be seen withdrawing to his cottage.

“The main grievance of the disqualified MLAs is that their political foes, in the absence of Amma (Jayalalithaa) and Chinnamma (Jayalalithaa’s close confidante Sasikala who is in prison), are enjoying all the benefits of being legislators even as this unfortunate lot is deprived of the perks of the office and the respect they commanded in their constituency. We were hoping that the judgment would revive our fortunes before Diwali,” a close aide of one of the disqualified MLAs said.

On receiving instructions from the party high command, the vehicles carrying the disqualified MLAs left for Madurai to meet Mr. Dhinakaran.