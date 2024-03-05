GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MKU receives grants with conditions

Varsity employees not paid salaries for three months

March 05, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Higher Education Department has agreed to give ₹30.28 crore to Madurai Kamaraj University with certain conditions that the institution must abide by.

An order issued on Tuesday said the government, after careful examination, had decided to give ₹30.28 crore provided “as per the University statutes there is no obligation on the government to pay salary or pension or any grant to the university”.

The clause has left senior faculty members and retired professors puzzled as the institution is a State-funded entity and grants are provided as a routine.

The university’s staff, faculty members and pensioners, who had not received their salaries and pensions for the past three months, gheraoed Vice-Chancellor J. Kumar on two occasions and staged several protests. At one time the Vice-Chancellor declared that he would not come to office until the State government sorted out the issue.

higher education / university

