MKU college guest lecturers receive their salary

Guest lecturers from the Madurai Kamaraj University college finally received their salary for the month of June.
K. C. Palani Kumar, one of the representatives who petitioned Madurai Kamaraj University Vice-Chancellor M. Krishnan regarding their pending salaries, said with ₹15,000 the families of 63 guest lecturers can comfortably have their meal for a month.
Initially, the guest lecturers had sought pay for the months of May and June.
However, the V-C of the University said that according to the State government, recruits would only be paid after the vacation month of May. He added that the plight and service of the guest lecturers in the time of COVID-19 was taken into account.
“Technically, guest lecturers are recruited for 11 months on a contract basis. Their contracts will be renewed if they fulfil certain criteria. There will be a call for the post of guest lecturers when the academic year begins,” he said.
