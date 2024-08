In his message for Madras Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin hailed the city for providing opportunities to its residents. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin underlined that the city’s support to its residents. He emphasized the opportunities it provided for its residents. “Let us celebrate this city, which is converting the dreams of many into success stories,” he said.

