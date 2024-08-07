GIFT a SubscriptionGift
M.K. Stalin supports Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat

Updated - August 07, 2024 08:59 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
M.K. Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin came out in support of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat saying that her “disqualification over a few grams (of additional weight) cannot diminish your spirit and achievements.”

“Though you missed the medal, you have won the hearts of everyone with your incredible determination,” he said in a social media message.

He said Vinesh was a true champion in every sense. “Your resilience, strength, and remarkable journey to the finals have inspired millions of Indian daughters,” he said.

