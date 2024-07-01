ADVERTISEMENT

M.K. Stalin sends birthday wishes Venkaiah Naidu and Akhilesh Yadav

Published - July 01, 2024 11:56 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended his birthday greetings to former Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.

In a social media post on Mr. Naidu’s birthday, Mr. Stalin said: “Warm birthday wishes to former Vice-President Thiru. M. Venkaiah Naidu. Wishing you happiness and good health.”

Mr. Stalin, in his social media post, underlined Mr. Yadav’s leadership and extensive campaign that led the Samajwadi Party to a triumphant victory in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 parliament elections. “Your contributions to our INDIA bloc have been pivotal, and we look forward to seeing you play even greater roles in the future,” he added.

