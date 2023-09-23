M.K. Stalin points to CAG report to charge BJP with corruption in podcast series

September 23, 2023 11:22 am | Updated 11:22 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday said that the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was made of communalism, corruption, corporate capitalism, cheating and character assassination.

“This is a rule of five Cs. This would be the befitting description. The BJP has managed to hide it through propaganda and advertisements until now. However, the newly formed INDIA Coalition and its leaders are now shedding light on this. It is tearing apart the BJP’s facade, Prime Minister Modi’s pomp and show are also exposed,” he said in his ‘Speaking for India‘ podcast.

Mr. Stalin said while the Opposition was raising these key issues and the CAG report had proved that the opposition parties were sharing factual insights based on real data.

“I ask Mr. Modi, who accuses INDIA of being an alliance of corrupt people; the CAG report exposes the corruption in your rule. Have you read what the report says? Did you discuss this in the special session? Did you even answer?,” he asked.

Mr. Stalin said the CAG report had proved that the BJP was corrupt even in the Ayodhya project.

He also recalled the CAG report which had found violations in the tourism project (Swadesh Darshan) that invite tourists to all the places where the Ramayana was said to have taken place. “It was claimed to be implemented in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Goa and Telangana. In this project, the CAG has found several irregularities worth millions. This report reveals the violations in the contracts being offered. Furthermore, the CAG report shows that the BJP will not be able to fulfill its promises,” he alleged.

“They name all projects with words that cannot even be pronounced by the common people. This is a way to ensure people don’t know what is even going on,” he pointed out.

Talking about UDAN scheme, he said though the Union Government had allocated `1,089 crore for the UDAN scheme, out of the 774 routes that were planned, only 7 % of the routes were operational and the other 93 % routes were inactive.

For example, he said, in Tamil Nadu, the cities of Salem, Thanjavur, Ramnad, and Vellore were included in the UDAN scheme to provide air services. However, air connectivity has been established only in Salem but that is also currently not in operation.

“The CAG report states that out of the total 774 scheduled routes, flights are not operational in 720 routes,” he said.

Citing the CAG report to point out the financial irregularities in the Railways and various pension schemes, Mr Stalin said the people of the country had realised that Mr. Modi was working against the poor, the downtrodden, the Backward Classes, the Scheduled castes and the Scheduled tribes.

“This has been proven by the BJP’s defeat in the recent elections in various states.

In the 2024 elections, the BJP must be defeated comprehensively. All the people of India must unite as one voice to put an end to the BJP’s communal, divisive, authoritarian, and corporate-driven politics,” he reiterated.