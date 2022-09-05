M.K. Stalin, leaders pay tribute to freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami also paid tributes to the late freedom fighter on his birth anniversary on September 5

PTI CHENNAI:
September 05, 2022 16:37 IST

Children giving final touch to the sand drawing in view of freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai birth anniversary at Tirunelveli District Collectorate. File | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other political leaders paid their tributes to late freedom fighter V.O. Chidambaram Pillai on his birth anniversary on September 5.

Mr. Stalin led senior Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior officials in paying floral tributes to the statue of the late freedom fighter at Rajaji Salai on Monday morning.

At his residence on Greenways Road, AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami also paid floral tributes to a portrait of the late freedom fighter. In a social media post, AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran paid his tributes to Chidambaram Pillai.

