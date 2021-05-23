M.K. Stalin launches 130 oxygen beds in Saidapet for COVID management

CHENNAI

23 May 2021 15:11 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday inaugurated a 130-oxygen-bedded facility in Saidapet in the presence of Minister Ma. Subramanian.

The oxygen beds inaugurated on Sunday are part of the initiatives taken by CREDAI as part of CSR activities. The oxygen beds will be managed by the staff of government hospitals in various locations of Chennai and other cities in the State.

According to sources in CREDAI, the initiative to develop 4000 oxygen beds across government hospitals in Tamil Nadu has been taken to show solidarity with the government during the pandemic. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has also inaugurated 200 scalable oxygen bed facilities at Madurai Government Hospital, to facilitate treatment free of cost.

The oxygen bed facilities have been developed in a record time of 72 hours. CREDAI had set up 100 more oxygen beds in Omandurar Government Hospital and Anna Nagar GH in Chennai.

Each oxygen bed costs around ₹ 20,000. The cost will be incurred by G Square Realtors as part of its CSR programme with support from CREDAI.

CREDAI has planned to set up 200 beds at Kilpauk GH, 300 beds at Chengalpattu GH, 250 beds at Kanchipuram GH, 200 beds at Tambaram GH, and 200 beds at Chrompet.

Suresh Krishna, President, CREDAI Tamil Nadu said that “this CSR initiative of G Square inspired many corporates like Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, Lifestyle (Chennai), Olympia, TN Ispat Parishad Ltd, and Tirupur Exporters Association to give this initiative a boost in Tamil Nadu to provide sponsor support for this project. Also, G Square Realtors plans to expand this model of oxygen bed facility in other parts of the State”.