M.K. Stalin appointed Tamil Nadu CM, swearing-in on May 7

CHENNAI

05 May 2021 20:30 IST

Official sources said that Mr. Stalin would be sworn in as the Chief Minister in a simple ceremony.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday appointed DMK president M.K. Stalin as the Chief Minister and invited him to form the government in the State on May 7.

Also read | The poor favoured the DMK front

Earlier, Mr. Stalin called on Mr. Purohit in the Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government. Mr. Stalin handed over the letter of his election as leader of the DMK Legislature Party.

Advertising

Advertising

“The Governor of Tamil Nadu appointed him [Mr. Stalin] as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the Ministry and to have swearing-in ceremony on May 7 2021 at 9 am at Raj Bhavan, Chennai,” an official communication from the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday evening stated.

Earlier in the day, Governor’s Secretary Anandrao Vishnu Patil visited Mr. Stalin’s residence and handed over the official communication in this regard, party sources said. Official sources said that Mr. Stalin would be sworn in as the Chief Minister in a simple ceremony.

DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, treasurer T.R. Baalu, principal secretary K.N. Nehru and Rajya Sabha MP R.S. Bharathi accompanied Mr. Stalin to the Raj Bhavan.

Also read | A silent yearning for an alternative force in T.N.?

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Governor, Mr. Bharathi said that Mr. Stalin handed over to the Governor the resolution unanimously adopted in the DMK MLAs meeting in Anna Arivalayam on Tuesday evening electing Mr. Stalin as their Legislature Party keader.

To a query on whether all members of the new Council of Ministers would be sworn in on Friday, Mr. Bharathi said his party would decide over the issue.