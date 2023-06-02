T.N. CM Stalin announces an International Convention Centre in the name of Karunanidhi in Chennai  

June 02, 2023 01:30 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on June 2 announced that an International Convention Centre would be set up in Chennai in the name of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. The centre would be set up on 25-acre land with a capacity to hold international trade exhibitions, technological conferences, events by international institutions and international film festivals.

Releasing the logo for the centenary celebrations of Karunanidhi, Mr. Stalin said he hit upon the idea recently while travelling in Singapore and Japan to attract investors. “It is my wish that it should be a world-class convention Centre,” he added.

Mr. Stalin said though the present Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam covered 10,000 square feet and an additional 12,000 square feet building was being constructed, they were not adequate to meet the future requirements and the growing demand.

“The new convention centre can accommodate 5,000 persons. There will be world-class conference and exhibition halls, star-status hotels, media halls, parks and international vehicle parking,” he said.

Describing Karunanidhi as the “architect of modern Tamil Nadu” and “all departments were travelling on the path created by him”, Mr. Stalin said the convention centre would continue to propagate the contribution of the late leader even after hundreds of years.

He said the Global Investors Meeting (GIM) would be be held in Tamil Nadu in January next year and he had invited Singapore and Japanese investors. “They are also aware of the infrastructure in the State and promised that they would invest in Tamil Nadu when they plan to invest in India,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said Karunanidhi’s face was the government’s logo, and his ideas were its philosophy.

Former West Bengal Governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, who received the logo, said Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister of the State when he joined the civil services in Tamil Nadu and Mr. Stalin was 15 years old and had become the Chief Minister when his centenary was being celebrated.

“In public life, Kalaignar (Karunaanidhi) symbolised maturity and in administration and in governance, he symbolised balance. He knew what measure is, and there is no equivalent word in Tamil” Mr. Gandhi said.

He said Karunanidhi was a skillful politician and tremendous administrator. “I would like to say this, particularly to young ministers and his grandson (Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin) on the stage. Within the administrator, he was a statesman. He was a statesman par excellence. Kalaignar was an artiste in administration. It means measure, rationalism and nuance,” he said.

Recalling Karunanidhi’s words when former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran was critically ill, Mr. Gandhi said he could scarcely read them without tears in his eyes.

“The word ‘prarthanai’ not only has the meaning ‘thuthi’ or worship but also the meaning ‘appeal’. In that sense if needed I too will pray; amidst the differences to carry out warm conversations, wish you a speedy recovery! Like the fog that disperses with the rays of the sun, let your illness disperse! Ever your friend, Mu.Ka.,” he quoted Karunanidhi as writing.

Mr. Gandhi also said a mandate to govern was a duty to discharge not a power to flaunt. “Public properties should be protected as properties of a trust. Every minute in the office is holy,” he said.