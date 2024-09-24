GIFT a SubscriptionGift
M.K. Azhagiri’s son Durai Dayanidhi discharged from CMC in Vellore

Mr. Dayanidhi was undergoing physiotherapy treatment at the hospital in Vellore town for the past six months.

Published - September 24, 2024 12:40 pm IST - VELLORE:

The Hindu Bureau
Film producer Durai Dayanidhi, the son of former Union Minster M.K. Azhagiri and nephew of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was discharged from Christian College Medical College Hospital in Vellore on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

Film producer Durai Dayanidhi, the son of former Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, M.K. Azhagiri,and nephew of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was discharged from Christian College Medical College Hospital (CMC) in Vellore on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) after more than six months of treatment at the hospital.

Hospital sources said that Mr. Dayanidhi was undergoing physiotherapy treatment at the main campus of the hospital in Vellore town since March 15 after he was referred from a private hospital in Chennai for treatment. Since then, he has been treated by a team of doctors led by Judy John, Assistant Professor, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R), CMC.

Family members including his father Mr. Azhagiri have been with him in the hospital since he was admitted. “After continuous treatment, Mr. Dayanidhi is able to walk now. He can also speak a few words but can’t communicate in what we understand as a normal way. His physiotherapy treatment, especially speech therapy and movement of his right hand, which is immovable now, will be done by physiotherapists in Chennai,” said a hospital source.

Hospital sources said that Mr. Dayanidhi left the hospital premises around 10.15 a.m to his residence in Chennai. He was accompanied by his family members. A large crowd gathered in front of the hospital campus to get a glimpse of the grandson of late former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Earlier, DMK MP Kanimozhi visited her nephew Mr. Dayanidhi at the hospital to enquire about his health on August 26. She was in town to participate in the valedictory function of centenary celebrations of late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, which was organised by VIT at its campus here.

Chief Minister Mr. Stalin met his nephew twice at the hospital in April and May during his visit to the town for the Lok Sabha poll campaign.

