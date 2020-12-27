Tamil Nadu

MJK functionary held with banned tobacco products

The Tiruppur city police arrested a functionary of the Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi (MJK) on charges of possessing banned tobacco products weighing 15.5 kg on December 26.

MJK’s Tiruppur district secretary Hyder Ali, 52, was riding a two-wheeler with a bag containing the tobacco products on Saturday night. Anupparpalayam police stopped him for a vehicle check at Olapalayam Street at around 9 p.m. and found the banned products.

The accused was booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and was remanded in judicial custody, the police said.

A senior police officer alleged that Mr. Ali was involved in the sale of banned tobacco. Tiruppur city police will continue the drive to curb the sale of banned tobacco products in the city, he said.

