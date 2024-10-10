GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mizuho expands to setup its global capability centre in Chennai

Updated - October 10, 2024 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mizuho Financial Group (Mizuho), Japan’s third largest financial services group, has expanded its global capability centre (GCC) in Chennai.

Mizuho Global Services India Pvt. Ltd. (MGS), a group company of Mizuho Bank Ltd., has opened its new office at the World Trade Center in Perungudi, Chennai. Founded in 2020, MGS has rapidly grown, with the current operations based in Mumbai (Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai) and Chennai (Perungudi). Currently, employing around 350 people, MGS plans to more than double its workforce, aiming to exceed 1,000 employees in the next three years.

Speaking about the expansion, Dharma Raja, Chairman and Managing Director of MGS, said: “The expansion of MGS’s Chennai office is a crucial step in our business strategy. It will help us tap into new growth opportunities by expanding our footprint in cutting-edge technologies like robotics and AI.”

Mizuho Bank the banking subsidiary of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc., is one of Japan’s three mega-banks and a designated Global Systemically Important Bank (G-SIB). Listed on both the Tokyo and New York stock exchanges, Mizuho provides a wide range of financial services across retail, corporate banking, trust banking, and securities. In India, Mizuho has been operating for more than 25 years, with five branches serving over 1,000 companies across the country.

Published - October 10, 2024 11:58 pm IST

