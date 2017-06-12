Mixed response to OPS’ decision on merger panel

Soon after former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam announced the disbanding of the AIADMK merger panel, the ruling party was guarded in its response, while observers felt that all was not over on the unification front.

Two cabinet ministers – Electricity Minister P. Thangamani and Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam – whom The Hindu contacted for a response, claimed they were unaware of Mr. Panneerselvam’s announcement, and hence, did not want to comment.

However, Thuglak editor S. Gurumurthy was still optimistic. According to him, the decision of the AIADMK (PTA) only showed that the merger talks through committees have failed and it didn’t mean the possibility of merger was ruled out.

Failed model

“It only shows that the committee model has failed. It was a flawed idea to constitute committees with seven members on each side to hold talks with the other side. The talks should have been through well-meaning intermediaries. Both factions of the AIADMK are under compulsion to merge,” he contended.

BJP hand seen

If the committee of one of the factions was dissolved, it did not mean that the Panneerselvam faction has abandoned the merger possibility, Mr. Gurumurthy argued and added that the presence of AIADMK deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran may only fuel the possibility of unification.

Political commentator R. Mani, nonetheless, said that the announcement was expected.

“I expected this to happen. It was not the decision of Mr. Panneerselvam as an individual but this is happening at the behest of his political masters,” he said insinuating that the BJP at the Centre was instigating him to act tough.

When asked what this would mean for the AIADMK (PTA), he said, “We cannot expect an exodus. At the same time, some people or leaders, who are not happy with Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would join Mr. Panneerselvam.”

Meanwhile, former Deputy Speaker Parithi Illamvazhuthi on Sunday quit the AIADMK (PTA) and extended support to Mr. Dhinakaran.