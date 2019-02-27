Mixed reaction to new bus route in Virudhunagar

The district administration’s move to operate town buses of select routes through Main Bazaar Road near Mariamman Temple has drawn mixed reaction from the residents.

While road users have welcomed it, traders who have set up their shops along this stretch claim that the bus operation has affected their business activities.

Following complaints of encroachment of the road by shopkeepers, the district administration permitted buses bound for Sattur, Kariyapatti and Aruppukottai to ply from Old Bus Stand through Main Bazaar, Teppakulam West Street, Municipal Office Road to reach Karumathimadam from February 9.

Previously, buses were going through Pavali Road, T.T.K Road, Sivakasi Road to reach Karumathimadam. The new route is a short-cut road that cuts down the distance between Old Bus Stand and Karumathimadam by at least one km.

Besides, ensuring that Main Bazaar Road is free from encroachment, the move has decongested the other road through which buses were plying earlier. “By making Bazaar Main Road one-way, there is no traffic congestion on this road,” S. Haribasakaran, 42, a resident, said.

But traders said that they were not able to carry out their usual business. Vehicles are not being allowed to park on the road for loading or unloading of goods. Besides, the space on the road is available to park only two-wheelers affecting their business.

“The road which is part of old Virudhupatti is 33 feet to 40 feet wide on this stretch. As this road was very narrow, Virudhunagar got Madurai-Tirunelveli bypass road as early as in 1975,” said former Vice-Chairman of Virudhunagar Municipality S. Balakrishnasamy.

Superintendent of Police M. Rajarajan said the decision to operate buses on this road was taken by the Road Safety Council following representation from various quarters. “After an eviction drive, buses were operated and the road is free from encroachments.”

S. Masilamani, an advocate, said that this stretch between Mariamman temple and Teppakulam was part of the National Highway 7 and under large-scale encroachment. “Buses used to ply through this road three decades back. Only after we started complaining about encroachments, the district administration operated buses on one-way to avoid evicting major encroachments. If it is properly evicted, buses can be operated on both ways,” he said.

However, Virudhunagar Tahsildar, T. Seenivasan, said there were no permanent encroachments on this stretch as per records.

Meanwhile, the Virudhunagar Nagar Nala Amaippu vice-president, S.M. Rathinavel, said that the town has not expanded with the increasing population and urbanisation. “Shifting fish market from the heart of the town to a place near new bus stand has given relief. Their business has not been affected. We propose to shift these shops to a place near the new bus stand that would help in decongestion of the arterial road and make the new bus stand functional.”

Former municipal councillor S. Kamatchi said the municipal council proposed to shift vegetable shops near municipal office building some 15 years but traders refused it.

A.G. Selvakumar, a trader on Main Bazaar Road, said the move is an attempt to shift the shops from here to elsewhere. “Let the government set up another bazaar anywhere but it should not disturb traders who are here for decades,” he said.

The traders have made a representation to Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji.